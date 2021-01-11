STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court asks state government to take lawful action on ASO promotion

The Orissa HC directed the State government to take lawful decision on the matter of granting promotion of ASO to the post of SO.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to take lawful decision on the matter of granting promotion of Assistant Section Officers (ASO) to the post of Section Officers (SO).

The High Court order was in response to a joint petition filed by some ASOs requesting to quash the gradation list of 831 ASOs published by the Home department on December 14, 2020 for giving promotion to SO in the Odisha Secretariat Service cadre.

While disposing of the writ petitions filed by Sudhir Kumar Swain and seven other ASOs, Justice Biswanath Rath has directed the Home department to consider the representation of the petitioners and take lawful decision in the matter taking into account the grounds stated in the petition.

“The entire exercise shall be completed within a period of two months from the date of communication of a copy of this order by the petitioners,” said the HC order.

After publication of the gradation list, the Home department requested departments concerned to furnish confidential character rolls/performance appraisal reports of these Group-3 officers from 2014-15 to 2018-19 to enable it to give them promotion for the calendar year 2021.

The petitioners challenged the gradation list on the grounds that some candidates, those who were not eligible for the post, were erroneously selected and given appointment.

Meanwhile, the department has sought a detailed report from the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for conducting an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the selection.

Describing this to be matter of grave concern, a senior officer of the Secretariat dealing with service matters told TNIE that it has become evident that OPSC is yet to develop a software to detect deficiency in the applications of the candidates.

“How candidates having no requisite qualifications were selected for written and computer test required for the post of ASO is baffling,” the officer wondered.

What is more galling that ineligible candidates were handed over appointment order by the Home department without verifying their qualifications.

The appointing authority is duty bound to verify original educational and other requisite certificates before issuing appointment letters.

If the selection process is wrong, this may lead to serious consequences, the sources warned. After recruitment process is over, OPSC used to send all the documents of the candidates along with the select list to the appointing authority. It is for the authority to decide on the merit list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Orissa HC Odisha Government Odisha
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp