Special drive against unruly two-wheeler riders in Cuttack city

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: With National Road Safety Week round the corner, the Commissionerate Police has launched a special drive against rowdy and unruly two-wheeler riders in Cuttack and penalised 43 violators on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, police have imposed a fine of Rs 17,500 on the violators and detained 26 two-wheelers riders.

Police have approached the RTO for suspension of at least 99 driving licences for various offences like not wearing helmets, jumping red light, talking on mobile phone while driving, and others, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said.

The objective of the drive is to deter such violators from rash and helmetless driving, triple riding, willfully disobeying the traffic rules, negligent and dangerous driving, riding two-wheelers without having registration numbers and use of fancy number plates and multi-tone horns.

“The drive was launched in the city on Saturday as unruly two-wheeler riders are not only endangering their own lives but also the other commuters,” said Singh.

All police stations have been asked to keep a vigil on such bike riders. Traffic ACP is monitoring and supervising the drive. The licences of riders involved in negligent driving will be suspended, cautioned Singh.

Similarly, police are conducting regular checking in the Capital city to curb road safety violations. Police are detecting 500 to 600 violations everyday and action is being initiated against the violators, said a Traffic officer.

Last year, the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar police had requested the RTOs to suspend DLs of 6,058 violators. The police had also prosecuted 2,68,623 persons and collected fine of Rs 14.87 crore from them.