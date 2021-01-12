Beverages Corp pays Rs 7.58 crore dividend to govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha State Beverages Corporation (OSBC), a State owned public sector undertaking, paid a dividend of Rs 7.58 crore to the State government on Monday.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra received a cheque of Rs 7,58,01,326 from the Principal Secretary Excise and Chairman OSBCL SK Lohani in Lokseba Bhawan in the presence of Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena and Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Meena. Lohani said, “As per the decisions of the annual general meeting of the Corporation, we have paid this amount to Government towards dividend for the year 2019-20.”

Apart from this amount, the OSBCL has also donated Rs 15 crore to the CMRF and Rs 1.43 crore to the Health department for purchase of ambulances with advanced life support system and technology during the current financial year.