Bridge collapse: FIR against two officials, contractor

The 68.25 mtr long and 8.45 mtr wide bride is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.41 crore. Construction started in 2018 and was supposed to end in 2019 but was delayed.

UMERKOTE: A day after collapse of the under-construction bridge left one dead and three others injured near Talapadar village of Nabarangpur district, an FIR was lodged by the executive engineer of Rural Development department against SDO, Asit Patra, junior engineer Niranjan Sahu and contractor, Asis Biswal. 

The two officials and the contractor are absconding since the incident. Meanwhile, superintending engineer of RD department Pradeep Jena rushed to the spot and collected material used for centring of the structure’s slab. Preliminary inquiry revealed that slabs used in construction were of inferior quality. The engineer-in-chief and chief engineer of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana will visit the site as part of the ongoing probe into the incident on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred when a slab of the bridge being constructed over Nagi river caved in. While Mahendra Malli (47) of Raighar village in Nabarangpur district was killed in the mishap, Prakash Bhoi, Ramesh Bhoi and Santosh Bhoi of Patrapara village in Puri district sustained critical injures.  

The 68.25 mtr long and 8.45 mtr wide bride is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.41 crore. Construction started in 2018 and was supposed to end in 2019 but was delayed. Two slabs of the bridge had already been completed and the third slab was being laid when the mishap occurred.
 

