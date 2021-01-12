STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress targets ex-tehsildar for land deal

Rourkela DCC president George Tirkey said Sahu's conduct was dubious and demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances of transfer of land and its cancellation.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Former Rourkela tehsildar Manas Ranjan Sahu has landed in controversy over transaction of a prime government plot of 2.79 acre at Panposh here. Sahu, 28, went on training for India Railway Service (IRS) last month after clearing the Indian Civil Services examination. 

On Monday, members of the district Congress committee (DCC) staged protest in front of the office of Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane seeking inquiry into all land transactions during Sahu’s tenure as tehsildar. They handed over a memorandum addressed to Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan in this regard. 

The memorandum stated that a retired revenue employee, Ambika Swain, was trying to get a plot of 2.79 acre under Khata no 307 of Rourkela Town Unit-40 in his name since 2014 and a miscellaneous case with file number 33/2014 was created in this regard. 

As Swain’s application was in contravention of the revenue laws and no other tehsildar considered it, Sahu transferred the land to Swain on December 1, 2020 through mutation case no. 551/2020. However, on the last day of his office on December 18, Sahu filed another miscellaneous case (No 36/2020) and cancelled the transaction, the memorandum alleged. 

Rourkela DCC president George Tirkey said Sahu’s conduct was dubious and demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances of transfer of land and its cancellation. He sought inquiry into all transactions of land transfer, land record corrections and changes of land type during Sahu’s tenure from May 1 to December 18, 2020.Sahu, a native of Bisra block in Sundargarh district, had secured 567th rank in UPSC.

