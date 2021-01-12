STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Criminal used fake bailor to secure bail

Hemanta Sahoo and Parsuram Bhoi of Sidhewarpur of Kandarpur area were the two bailors in the case.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court, Cuttack, has ordered a probe to ascertain how a criminal arrested in connection with extortion and unauthorised use of firearms secured release with the help of a fake bailor.

Acting on a petition filed by the IIC of Cantonment police station, the SDJM court also initiated the process for registration of a separate case for conducting the inquiry. Seeking a probe, the IIC alleged that the accused Dil Nazwaz Khan had used a fake bailor impersonating a person who had died 26 years back. The court has also issued summons to the sarpanch of Kandarpur gram panchayat to appear before it on January 15 as the death certificate of the person who was impersonated was issued by him.

Dil Nazwaz was arrested on August 19 last year and the SDJM granted him conditional bail on November 23. Cantonment Police received the bail order on December 3. The bail was granted on production of two fit and solvent bailors each for a like amount of `20,000 to the satisfaction of the court. 

Hemanta Sahoo and Parsuram Bhoi of Sidhewarpur of Kandarpur area were the two bailors in the case. However, it was found that Hemanta had passed away in 1994 due to old age. The petitioner said that Khan had secured bail by misleading the court and producing a fake bailor in the name of Hemanta Sahoo.
At present, the accused is in judicial custody for his involvement in another case under Lalbag police limits.

