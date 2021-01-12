Indonesia names embassy room in Biju babu’s honour

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indonesia has bestowed another honour on late Biju Patnaik by designating a room in its embassy at New Delhi in his name in recognition of the legendary leader’s contribution to the freedom movement of the country.The room in the embassy, themed on Biju Patnaik, will be used as a lounge for guests and as a conference room for its employees. The room features many pictures and memorabilia of the late Patnaik.

Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, the Indonesian ambassador at New Delhi said, “India, especially Odisha’s contributions to Indonesia’s Independence was immense. Independence is a sacred thing for us, it is very important for our citizens. So as a nation, we remain grateful to those who contributed to realising this dream of ours.” Dedicating the room in the name of late Patnaik, the ambassador said, “This is the least we can do to honour the braveheart who made significant contributions to our cause. And I hope, it will do justice to his memory.”

Patnaik’s elder son Prem Patnaik, grandson Arun Patnaik and Ravi Kant, Resident Commissioner of Odisha at New Delhi attended a function in this regard. The Indonesian embassy tweeted, “Biju Patnaik is one of the very few. To keep his name, Amb @suryodipuro designated a room bearing his name, #BijuPatnaikRoom. Inaugurated today by cutting the Tumpeng Rice, with the presence of Mr Prem Patnaik, Mr Arun Patnaik & Mr Ravi Kant, Resident Comm. of Odisha, New Delhi.” Biju Babu’s role in the freedom movement of Indonesia is a legend. His daring exploits of flying his Dakota into the country facing a Dutch onslaught in 1947 and rescuing the then Prime Minister Sultan Sjahrir is permanently etched in the South Asian nation’s history.