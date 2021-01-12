Jolted out of sleep, trader goes on ransack spree

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A businessman of Balangir town went on a damage spree as he vandalised property after his sleep was disturbed by honking of vehicles near his house. His act was captured on CCTV.However, he was let off by police which served him a notice after apparently a compromise was reached, police said. Police action came in for criticism as the businessman is believed to be close to a political family.

The incident happened on Saturday when the man in question, Partha Preetam Mishra’s sleep was disturbed when vehicles carrying vegetables reached the market honking horns. Jolted out of his slumber at around 1 am, a furious Mishra rushed to the market and entered into a heated exchange with vegetable wholesaler Baishnaba Sahu at whose outlet the consignment was delivered. Partha allegedly damaged three vehicles, two godowns and furniture at the market. His act was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the market.

Balangir Town police detained Mishra following an FIR filed by Sahu. Mishra was let off after being served a notice under section 41 of CrPC drawing criticism from public. However, Balangir IIC Sangram Pattnaik defended his action and said both parties reached a compromise following which the FIR was withdrawn. “We acted as per law,” he said.