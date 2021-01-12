STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puri Covid R value rising, experts sound alarm

Although State as a whole has R value at less than one, Puri, Khurda, Balangir and Sundargarh districts have R >1

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout 
BHUBANESWAR: EVEN as the fall in daily Covid numbers since December has given an impression of the virus on the wane in Odisha, the scenario is beginning to change on the ground, prompting experts to sound caution.

After weeks of continuous decline, the Covid-19 R value,  the key parameter to measure the rate of the spread of infection, is rising significantly in Puri since the last week of December. The R value in the temple town for the January 3 to 7 period was 2.28, the highest in the State.

The situation assumes significance as  Puri has reopened for tourists and pilgrims. The Sri Jagannath temple has also been opened for devotees since December last week.According to the researchers at the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMS), although Odisha as a whole has R value at less than one, it is worrying that Puri, Khurda, Balangir and Sundargarh districts have R >1. The R value in Odisha estimated for the period from December 23 to January 10 is 0.89 against the national average of 0.91 (November 24 - January 4).

The R value in Khurda is 1.22, followed by 1.09 in Sundargarh, 1.25 in Bargarh, 0.89 in Angul, 0.98 in Bhubaneswar and 0.51 in Cuttack. The State has recorded 4,827 new cases between December 23 and January 10. R value represents the number of people one patient can infect. The number above one means the number of infection is rising.

“Among the districts, Puri has the highest growth rate of cases - in fact, R was close to two in the first week of January. As of now, though the actual caseload is still pretty low, but with the growth rate as high as 2, the situation can rapidly escalate if proper containment measures are not put in place,” warned Prof Sitabhra Sinha, a researcher at IMS.

Given the current trend at Puri, Prof Sinha said, the situation needs to be very carefully monitored for the next few days. If the growth in active cases continues in the coming week, it is imperative to take stringent containment measures. This includes ensuring that there are no high density congregations as it could prove disastrous, he cautioned.

The researchers said whether Covid-19 negative report is made mandatory or not, it is very important that appropriate physical distancing, proper mask wearing (covering the nose) and hand sanitisation is strictly enforced. Limiting the number of people allowed to enter the temple at a time is a better alternative than having an out-of-control epidemic situation, Prof Sinha emphasised.

Despite the decline in the number of new cases in most high-burden districts, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Bargarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Nuapada, Puri, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj and Balasore continued to register new cases in double digits. Moreover, Sambalpur has witnessed over a dozen Covid deaths in past one fortnight indicating that the infection can spread anytime if the guard is lowered.

