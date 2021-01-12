STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela takes firm steps to better cleanliness ranking

Similarly, the city was ranked 168th in 2017 while it did not participate in the survey in 2017.

Published: 12th January 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers cleaning a drain in Rourkela

Sanitation workers cleaning a drain in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) is on a cleanliness overdrive to transform the Steel City ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023. Backed with a slew of sanitary initiatives, RMC is aiming to take a three-fold jump from its present national ranking of 156 in the ongoing Swachha Survekahsan, 2021 of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.  

After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the advanced sanitary management programme last month, mechanised de-silting of drains, removal of dry and plastic waste from roads with suction machine and cleaning of parks with leaf blowers have started in the city. This apart, mechanised sweeping of roads is likely to start in a fortnight.   

RMC sources informed that tenders are being floated for installation of 37 sensor-equipped underground waste bins at primary dumping sites. In next six months, 40 areas would be de-listed as slums after necessary development and provision of basic amenities. The RMC has also roped in two private start-ups for processing excess wet garbage and gainful recycling of plastic waste with help of rag-pickers.  

It is learnt that the city’s open defecation free (ODF) ranking has improved to ODF++. Now, Rourkela aspires to better its garbage free city (GFC) ranking from One Star to Five Star. The GFC ranking team is likely to visit the city shortly.    

This time, the RMC hopes to reach within 50-60th position in the national rankings riding on its seven new micro composting centres (MCCs) as last year, inability to process waste cost it heavy points. Public toilets fitted with hand-dryers, sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators for waste pads would also fetch substantial marks.  

The RMC has launched a campaign asking citizens to vote for Rourkela and is encouraging them to help in addressing sanitation issues in their respective localities. RMC’s ministerial employees have been tasked with voluntarily taking up cleaning work to inspire the public. 

Chief executive officer of Rourkela Smart City Limited and RMC commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said apart from the sanitation measures, a beautification drive is simultaneously underway. He hoped that the city’s cleanliness ranking would improve substantially. 

In 2019, Rourkela was at a distant 353rd spot while in 2018, it was placed at 304. Similarly, the city was ranked 168th in 2017 while it did not participate in the survey in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp