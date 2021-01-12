Train service delay resented

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gunupur Unnayana Samiti (GUS) along with other organisations resented delay in resumption of train service between Naupada and Gunupur that was stopped due to the pandemic last year.

GUS president Akshya Das said passengers are facing a lot of difficulties since the service has not yet resumed. The 40 km stretch of Paralakhemundi Light Railway between Paralakhemundi and Naupada was officially opened on April 1, 1900. The route was extended till Gunupur in two phases in 1929 and 1931. The rail line suffered heavy damage due to cyclone Titli in 2018. The service resumed after repairs within 10 days. But it has been hampered once again due to the pandemic.

“Even as train services have resumed across the country, it is yet to be done on the Naupada-Gunupur route,” said Das. Stating that the rail line is the lifeline of the region, he accused East Coast Railway (ECoR) of being apathetic towards people’s plight. Meanwhile, a senior ECoR official said efforts are on to restore the service.