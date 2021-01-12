Tripathy takes charge as WODC Chairman, stresses 5T mantra  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Retired IAS officer and former chief secretary Asit Tripathy on Monday assumed office of the Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

After assuming office, Tripathy reviewed the activities of WODC with its senior officers. The main objective of the Council is to achieve balanced regional development. WODC will be made more vibrant and effective in formulation of the need-based projects, their timely completion and quick delivery of services to the people, he said.

He directed officials of the Council to prepare a baseline data platform of the critical developmental indicators on the basis of micro-level survey reports. They were asked to adopt 5T principles for quick movement of files and transparent decision making.

Tripathy asked WODC CEO Saroj Kumar Patel to take immediate steps for digitisation of files and connecting the file movement to OSWAS (Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System). Officers were asked to scale up their performance level to achieve definite output in terms of socio-economic development. “If required, the officers and the staff will be provided the capacity enhancement training in their respective fields of work and operation,” he said.

The review showed that around 3,000 micro and small projects are at various stages of implementation in 10 districts within the orbit of WODC. The districts of Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Sundargarh and Athmallik sub-division of Angul come under the Council.

Tripathy directed them to design projects which will be sustainable with substantial impact on life and livelihood of the people.