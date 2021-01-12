Two women held for abducting minor

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two women who allegedly kidnapped a minor girl, engaged her in waste collection as well as household chores were arrested by Paradeep Lock police on Monday. The 13-year-old girl, a Class VIII student of Kanya Ashram in Paradeepgarh, was on way to her neighbour’s house on December 16 last year when she went missing.

The girl’s mother Rita Mandal lodged a missing complaint with police following which a case was registered and investigation launched. However, the girl could not be traced. On January 9, locals spotted the victim at the local temple and informed police. After her rescue, the girl revealed that she was abducted by Purnima Nath of Paradeepgarh. Nath allegedly handed her over to Gitanjali Meher who was staying in a rented accommodation in Rahama with her husband.

The minor was engaged in collecting waste bottles and polythene for sale to scrap traders. After 10 days, she was again handed over to Nath who made her do domestic chores in her house. After 15 days, the girl managed to escape. Paraeep Lock IIC Pravash Sahu said the two women were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.