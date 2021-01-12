Union Minister Sarangi requests State to ensure implementation of fish scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Monday requested the State government to ensure effective implementation of all schemes under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Interacting with fish farmers, fishermen and other key stakeholders including officials of some districts through video conference, he urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of PMMSY to increase fish production and their income. “Urged the beneficiaries to avail the multiple benefits of PMMSY to augment fish production and enhance their income. Hope, the officers in charge of the Fisheries Department of Odisha will help in the effective implementation of the beneficiary oriented schemes under the PMMSY,” Sarangi tweeted.

The interactive session was jointly organised by the National Fisheries Development Board and the State Animal Husbandry and Fisheries department to create awareness about the benefits available for the fish farmers, traditional fishermen, fish workers and fish vendors.

Underlining the need to enhance domestic fish consumption with corresponding health benefits, the Minister said that the government is encouraging formation of Fish Farmers Producer Organizations (FFPOs) to help achieve the PMMSY goals.

With vast coastline and inland water bodies, Sarangi said the State has huge potential to increase fish production which will provide job opportunities to youth.He said PMMSY aims to enhance fish production to 220 lakh tons by 2024-25.