Varsities, colleges reopen for final year students in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following school reopening, universities and colleges in the State on Monday opened for final year under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) students. Technical universities and colleges also reopened for final year students on the day.

Crowd was managed smoothly in most of the colleges and universities where classes are being held for fifth semester UG students and third semester PG students respectively. However, a few universities including Ramadevi Women’s University in the city where the Plus II campus has not been separated yet, had to take extra measures to ensure social distancing among students. A team of officials has been formed to ensure that students maintain adequate social distance and crowding is prevented at common places on the campus, university authorities said.

All the 48 colleges affiliated to the Rama Devi University have also been directed to take adequate preventive measures. At all the institutions, students, teachers and staff underwent thermal screening. Besides, they will have to ensure regular disinfection of the campuses and provision for handwash for the students and staff.

Apart from conducting classes in physical mode, the faculty are also conducting classes online for those not willing to come to campus. The physical classes in universities and colleges will be conducted from January 11 to March 15 for the fifth semester UG and third semester PG students and from April 2 to June 15 for sixth semester UG and fourth semester PG students.

Higher Education officials said decision regarding conduct of classes for students of intermediate semesters in physical mode will be taken at a later stage. Online classes will continue for them now. VSSUT Vice-Chancellor Prof Atal Choudhury also said that all safety measures have been put in place and classes on the first day remained smooth. Arrangements have also been made in hostels for the safety of students, he said.