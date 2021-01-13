STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

10 yrs after retirement, OMC staff await pension

Retired employees of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of OMC office at Dhabalagiri demanding immediate implementation of superannuation scheme. 

Published: 13th January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Retired employees of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of OMC office at Dhabalagiri demanding immediate implementation of superannuation scheme. 

The protestors, who had served at Daitary, Keonjhar, Gandhamardhan and Jajpur mining zones of OMC and had retired 10 years back, alleged they have not been paid pensions yet. 

President of OMC retired employees association, Bishnu Ranjan Das said former Chief Minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik had sanctioned the pension scheme for OMC and the then Orissa State Electricity Board (OSEB) employees in 1991.

Even as OSEB introduced the scheme, OMC did not. Several retired OMC employees then knocked the door of Orissa High Court over the issue. The court, in its order directed OMC to pay pension to all its retired employees, on January 23, 2019. 

OMC then recommended the State government to implement the superannuation scheme which is yet to be done. Das said 123 retired OMC personnel have died without getting pension in the last 10 years. Advisor of the association, Naresh Kumar Mohanty threatened to intensify the agitation if the superannuation scheme is not implemented soon. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp