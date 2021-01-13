10 yrs after retirement, OMC staff await pension

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Retired employees of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of OMC office at Dhabalagiri demanding immediate implementation of superannuation scheme.

The protestors, who had served at Daitary, Keonjhar, Gandhamardhan and Jajpur mining zones of OMC and had retired 10 years back, alleged they have not been paid pensions yet.

President of OMC retired employees association, Bishnu Ranjan Das said former Chief Minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik had sanctioned the pension scheme for OMC and the then Orissa State Electricity Board (OSEB) employees in 1991.

Even as OSEB introduced the scheme, OMC did not. Several retired OMC employees then knocked the door of Orissa High Court over the issue. The court, in its order directed OMC to pay pension to all its retired employees, on January 23, 2019.

OMC then recommended the State government to implement the superannuation scheme which is yet to be done. Das said 123 retired OMC personnel have died without getting pension in the last 10 years. Advisor of the association, Naresh Kumar Mohanty threatened to intensify the agitation if the superannuation scheme is not implemented soon.

