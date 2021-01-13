STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industrial mishaps claim 41 lives in four years

The office of DFB Deputy Director here informed that of the 41 deaths, the RSP accounts for 15 casualties while the rest 26 were reported from other industries in last 49 months.

Staff at the Rourkela Steel Plant following the fatal gas leak (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) faces criticism over death of four contract workers due to gas leak on January 6, lax adherence to safety protocols continues to be a major concern in the industries of Sundargarh district. 

In the last four years, as many 41 lives were lost and 24 others suffered injuries inside different industries in the district, drawing sharp criticism from Directorate of Factories and Boilers (DFB) under the Odisha Labour and Employment department. 

The office of DFB Deputy Director here informed that of the 41 deaths, the RSP accounts for 15 casualties while the rest 26 were reported from other industries in last 49 months. CITU’s national vice-president Bishnu Mohanty blamed the inertia of local DFB officials for the rising industrial mishaps. He alleged that to save cost, the RSP is engaging inexperienced contract workers for permanent jobs. Besides, RSP is not taking concrete measures for regular safety monitoring of workers. 

Private industries too are responsible for the workplace accidents. On January 7 last year, two workers had died inside Pooja Sponge Iron Plant at Kalunga during cleaning of a furnace. For safety regulations, the DFB authorities have divided the district into three industrial zones.  While Zone I has RSP and 12 other industries, Zone II and III comprise 269 and 156 small and medium industrial units.

Deputy Director of DFB Bibhu Prasad said the latest mishap in RSP is a sensitive issue and the final inquiry report would be submitted in three days. Safety inspections in other industries are being carried out regularly, he claimed.

