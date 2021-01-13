IPS officer, two cops attacked by cockfight fans  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: An IPS officer and two policemen sustained injuries after being attacked by locals during a raid to stop cockfight at Marangpalli village in Kalimela here on Monday night. Sources said on a tip off, a team led by Malkangiri sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Abilash G raided Marangpalli where a cockfight that involved betting and gambling was underway.

When the police team tried to stop the game, locals including gamblers started to pelt stones at them.

The SDPO and two other policemen sustained injuries in the stone pelting. Later, more police force from Kalimela and Podia rushed to the spot and rescued the injured cops.

Contacted, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari said the SDPO and two other homeguards received minor injuries. Kalimela police arrested 16 persons in this connection and produced them in court. Steps would be taken to avert such type of incidents in the future, he said.

Despite a ban by the Supreme Court, cockfight continues in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district. This illegal practice starts from early December and continues till mid February. The game is held across the district amid huge gathering at markets once or twice a week.

People enjoy the bloody sport by placing bets which range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. After the fight, the entire amount is distributed among people who placed bets on the winning cock. Owner of the winning rooster gets to take home the defeated dead bird. Animal rights activists say it is unlawful to engage birds in fights as it is against the rules of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.