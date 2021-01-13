STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

IPS officer, two cops attacked by cockfight fans  

An IPS officer and two policemen sustained injuries after being attacked by locals during a raid to stop cockfight at Marangpalli village in Kalimela here on Monday night. 

Published: 13th January 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: An IPS officer and two policemen sustained injuries after being attacked by locals during a raid to stop cockfight at Marangpalli village in Kalimela here on Monday night. Sources said on a tip off, a team led by Malkangiri sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Abilash G raided Marangpalli where a cockfight that involved betting and gambling was underway. 

When the police team tried to stop the game, locals including gamblers started to pelt stones at them.
The SDPO and two other policemen sustained injuries in the stone pelting. Later, more police force from Kalimela and Podia rushed to the spot and rescued the injured cops.

Contacted, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari said the SDPO and two other homeguards received minor injuries. Kalimela police arrested 16 persons in this connection and produced them in court. Steps would be taken to avert such type of incidents in the future, he said.

Despite a ban by the Supreme Court, cockfight continues in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district. This illegal practice starts from early December and continues till mid February. The game is held across the district amid huge gathering at markets once or twice a week.

People enjoy the bloody sport by placing bets which range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. After the fight, the entire amount is distributed among people who placed bets on the winning cock. Owner of the winning rooster gets to take home the defeated dead bird.  Animal rights activists say it is unlawful to engage birds in fights as it is against the rules of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp