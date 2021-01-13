STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kalahandi upbeat and in anticipation over CM’s visit   

Indravati Lift Canal will fulfill the long cherished dream of farmers

Published: 13th January 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s January 14 visit to Kalahandi for unveiling a spate of projects worth over Rs 2000 crore has people of the district feeling upbeat as well as expectant.
Constructed at the cost of Rs  756 crore, dedication of the Indravati Lift Canal will be a highlight of the CM’s visit as the project will fulfill the long cherished dream of farmers under Koksara, Jaipatna and Dharamgarh blocks which were deprived of irrigation from Indravati due to elevation of their farmlands. Under this, water will be lifted from Mangalpur barrage to irrigate 26,275 hectare.

The lift canal irrigation project is among 54 projects which will be officially inaugurated by the Chief Minister on the day. Trial irrigation under project was made during kharif last year for over 4,000 hectare. Euphoria over the new projects apart, there is expectation for more from the district as the CM will lay foundation stone for 52 projects too. 

However, the occasion will bring focus back on Indravati Right canal which is struggling as its proposed renovation and repair has not been accomplished in last 6 years, leaving farmers in the lurch. With an ayacut of over 28,000 hectare, the right canal was launched in 2001 after operationalisation of the fourth unit of Indravati power house. However, joy of farmers was short-lived with the canal seeking repair, in absence of which water does not reach the tail end and there are frequent breaches at different places.

Naveen had laid foundation for repair and renovation of the 84 km long canal system with an estimated cost of `332 crore. Tender for the project has been floated five times for two reaches since 2014 but could not materialize. Cost has now escalated to `356 crores and disputes have reached the court. 

In 2015 December, the CM had inaugurated the mega lift irrigation project over River Ret near Laitara. Due to poor work, this project is failing to serve the farmers. Issues of appropriate price for cotton farmers of the district which now registers the highest cotton coverage, defunct spinning mill of Spinfed at Kesinga could be brought to the notice of the CM. Intellectuals of the district have also been seeking establishment of the proposed agriculture university and the Kalahandi Sikhya Vikash Parishad has strongly backed it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp