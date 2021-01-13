Kalahandi upbeat and in anticipation over CM’s visit   

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s January 14 visit to Kalahandi for unveiling a spate of projects worth over Rs 2000 crore has people of the district feeling upbeat as well as expectant.

Constructed at the cost of Rs 756 crore, dedication of the Indravati Lift Canal will be a highlight of the CM’s visit as the project will fulfill the long cherished dream of farmers under Koksara, Jaipatna and Dharamgarh blocks which were deprived of irrigation from Indravati due to elevation of their farmlands. Under this, water will be lifted from Mangalpur barrage to irrigate 26,275 hectare.

The lift canal irrigation project is among 54 projects which will be officially inaugurated by the Chief Minister on the day. Trial irrigation under project was made during kharif last year for over 4,000 hectare. Euphoria over the new projects apart, there is expectation for more from the district as the CM will lay foundation stone for 52 projects too.

However, the occasion will bring focus back on Indravati Right canal which is struggling as its proposed renovation and repair has not been accomplished in last 6 years, leaving farmers in the lurch. With an ayacut of over 28,000 hectare, the right canal was launched in 2001 after operationalisation of the fourth unit of Indravati power house. However, joy of farmers was short-lived with the canal seeking repair, in absence of which water does not reach the tail end and there are frequent breaches at different places.

Naveen had laid foundation for repair and renovation of the 84 km long canal system with an estimated cost of `332 crore. Tender for the project has been floated five times for two reaches since 2014 but could not materialize. Cost has now escalated to `356 crores and disputes have reached the court.

In 2015 December, the CM had inaugurated the mega lift irrigation project over River Ret near Laitara. Due to poor work, this project is failing to serve the farmers. Issues of appropriate price for cotton farmers of the district which now registers the highest cotton coverage, defunct spinning mill of Spinfed at Kesinga could be brought to the notice of the CM. Intellectuals of the district have also been seeking establishment of the proposed agriculture university and the Kalahandi Sikhya Vikash Parishad has strongly backed it.