STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik announces matric exam fee waiver

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed complete waiver of examination fees for the matriculation examination to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education this year.

Published: 13th January 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed complete waiver of examination fees for the matriculation examination to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education this year.

The Chief Minister decided to waive the examination fees in greater interest of the students in the pandemic-affected year. The State government will bear `27 crore for the waiver, a CMO release stated. 
More than six lakh students will be benefited by the move. Each student is charged `420 towards examination fee.

Stating that Covid-19 pandemic has affected education in the 2020-21 academic year, the Chief Minister hoped that the examination fee waiver will not deprive any student from appearing the matriculation examination due to monetary problems.

The Chief Minister said that classes have started to give an opportunity to the students to clear their doubts and prepare for examination. The matriculation examination will start on May 3 and conclude on May 15. Classes for Class X and XII students will be conducted for a period of 100 days till April 28, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp