NGT takes cognisance of RSP gas leak tragedy  

Taking cognisance of the gas leak mishap at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Delhi has set February 11 date for hearing in the case.

Published: 13th January 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Taking cognisance of the gas leak mishap at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Delhi has set February 11 date for hearing in the case. This has added to the woes of RSP which is at the receiving end after four contract labourers were killed following carbon monoxide (CO) leak at the Coal Chemical Department (CCD) on January 6.

Reliable sources in RSP informed that the NGT has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.  Meanwhile, a four-member team of SAIL led by executive director of Bokaro Steel Plant Atanu Bhowmik and three CGM-ranked officers returned after completing its probe on Monday.

The team would submit its report to SAIL. Separately, a three-member internal inquiry committee of RSP too has completed its probe but the findings are yet to be disclosed.  Amid growing demand for arrest of officers responsible for the mishap, Tangarpali police is waiting for the inquiry report of the Directorate of Factories and Boilers for further action.

The four contractual workers were on maintenance job at Site A of the CCD when the CO gas trapped in the pipeline rushed out while they were opening the flange bolts, leading to their asphyxiation.
 

