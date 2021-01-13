STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odia girl Maithili Jena’s take on data-mining earns PM Modi praise

India is the second largest country in terms of internet usage but Indians do not give importance to data privacy.

Published: 13th January 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cuttack girl Maithili Jena who represented Odisha in the National Youth Parliament Festival-2021 on Tuesday, was lauded by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking on the crucial issue of data-mining and digital security.Maithili, a 19-year-old student of Salipur Autonomous College under Cuttack district, highlighted the problem of unregulated data-mining which is causing privacy issues and imbalance of power caused by information being in the hands of a few rather than many. 

“Data is the new oil. However, treating data like oil - hoarding and storing it  - will have little benefit. Data like oil is a source of power. And those who control it are establishing themselves as masters of the universe. Data-mining giants have a responsibility to ensure that data is used for the benefit of humanity as a whole, rather than simply being allowed to enrich themselves”, she said at the valedictory function of the National Youth Parliament Festival that was held at the central hall of the Parliament.

Stating that data privacy, open and equitable access to the internet is like clean air or safe drinking water, she said it has become a central pillar of socio-economic and political dynamics of the society.  “India is the second largest country in terms of internet usage but Indians do not give importance to data privacy. Hence, I wanted to convey the message to public and government that unregulated data mining is a real threat today”, said Maithili, who is pursuing English Honours from the Salipur college.  

Earlier, Maithili had won the first prize at the State-level Youth Parliament Festival held on January 4 where she spoke on ‘Building a Startup Ecosystem in India’. She was among the 29 national winners who got an opportunity to speak before the national jury comprising of Roopa Ganguly, MP, Rajya Sabha, Parvesh Sahib Singh, MP Lok Sabha and journalist Prafulla Ketkar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maithili Jena Modi
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp