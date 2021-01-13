STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: LPG tanker overturns, causes 2 more mishaps leaving one dead, 5 hurt

The LPG tanker overturned on the highway as the driver lost control over it due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

Published: 13th January 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 03:27 PM

The overturned LPG tanker near Chhattapur in Ganjam district on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Vehicular traffic on NH 16 near Chhatrapur in Ganjam district was disrupted for hours after a tanker carrying LPG overturned on Wednesday morning leading to two more mishaps leaving a driver dead and five policemen injured.

Sources said, the ill-fated vehicle overturned on the highway as the driver lost control over it due to low visibility caused by dense fog. The driver sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

As part of precautionary measures, police stopped the movement of vehicles on both sides. On being informed, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to empty the tanker.

Electricity supply to Chhatrapur town was discontinued to avoid any chances of fire mishap.

"The truck carrying the fuel was heading towards Jatni from Visakhapatnam. Expert teams have been called from Vishakhapatnam. While one team has already arrived and is trying to move the vehicle, the second team is expected to reach by the evening. The team will remove the gas from the tanker," said the
sources.

Meanwhile, two more mishaps were reported near the spot. To save a motorcyclist, a patrolling vehicle overturned leaving five police personnel injured near Chhatrapur. All the injured were rushed to Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

Sources said the accident took place when a motorcyclist suddenly came in front of the patrolling vehicle that was returning from the tanker mishap spot.

Five policemen, including sergeant Sanjay Barik suffered injuries. They were initially rushed to Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. Barik was again referred to  SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

In another incident at around 2 pm, a truck unaware of the mishap reached the place and skidded off the road while trying to drove back resulting in the death of its driver. The cleaner of the vehicle was also injured critically.

Two killed in road accident in Rayagada district

Two persons, including a woman, died and two others sustained injuries when a tractor, in which they were travelling, overturned near Krikalupadu under Kalyansingpur police station in Rayagada district. The tractor, loaded with cotton and three labourers, was going to Belakana from Majhiguda village. The deceased included the tractor driver and a woman labourer. 
 

