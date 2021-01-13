Plans to develop Chandrabhaga, Talasari beaches

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has drawn up two ambitious plans to develop Chandrabhaga and Talasari-Udaypur beaches into international tourism spots. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a high level meeting in this regard here through video-conferencing on Tuesday.

According to the master plan for Chandrabhaga project to be executed on one kilometre area, water sports, cycle track, wooden walking path, open theatre, children’s park, adventure sports and gallery to see the sunrise will be developed on the beach. Besides, the area will be powered with solar energy and have waste management facility and landscaping for the tourists who can visit the sites in day time only.

The project is targeted to be completed within a year. Similarly, a stretch of 2.4 km area on the Talasari-Udaypur beach will be developed to attract tourists to stay for longer period. Star and budget hotels will be constructed for comfortable stay of the tourists. The beach will have pavilions, rain shelters, kiosks, sitting islands, amphitheatres and restaurants. An art and craft plaza will also be built under the project to be completed by October, 2021. The chief minister directed the departments concerned to deploy life guards at both beaches for the security of the tourists.