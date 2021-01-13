Youth burnt alive in Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old youth was burnt alive allegedly in Kadalimunda village within Handappa police limits here on Tuesday evening.

The youth, Rajkishore Pradhan, had returned to the village when some miscreants reportedly poured petrol on him and set him afire. He sustained serious burns and was taken to nearby Athmallick hospital. However, the doctor declared him brought dead.

Sources said Pradhan was an alcoholic and used to frequently pick up fights with villagers and relatives in inebriated state. At the receiving end of his alcoholism, the villagers were fed up with the youth’s antics.

No FIR was filed in the local police station in this connection till reports last came in.

Angul SP Jagmohan Meena refused to divulge details as the matter was under investigation. However, he said a police team is in the village and clear picture will emerge once preliminary investigation is complete.