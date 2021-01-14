STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accused refuses brain mapping, SIT seeks approval for LVA

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother Saudamini Sahoo on Tuesday filed an application in the Supreme Court requesting a CBI probe into the gruesome murder of her daughter.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday filed an application in Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for layered voice analysis (LVA) of the accused in alleged rape and killing a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh’s Jadupur village in July last year. 

The LVA relies on voice frequency to ascertain whether a person is lying. The software samples the suspect’s voice to assess his emotional state. While lie detection methods like a polygraph test require permission from a court, LVA does not need court intervention since it is non-intrusive, police said.

On the day, the JJB took up hearing on the SIT application seeking permission for the accused’s brain mapping but he refused to give his consent in writing to the board. The SIT then filed an application in the JJB for the accused’s layered voice analysis.  

If the JJB allows LAV of the minor accused (child in conflict with law), experts from Delhi or Gandhinagar in Gujarat will be called in along with equipment. 

Earlier, the accused had not given his consent for a narco-analysis test. The denial for undergoing the test will go in support of the prosecution during the trial of the case as the accused’s move has created a presumption against him that he is attempting to suppress the facts, said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother Saudamini Sahoo on Tuesday filed an application in the Supreme Court requesting a CBI probe into the gruesome murder of her daughter.

