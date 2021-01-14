Bribery charge on CHC employee: Locals stage stir

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A day after pictures and video of a Health department staff demanding bribe for issuing birth certificate at Erasama community health centre (CHC) went viral, locals staged dharna in front of the health facility on Wednesday.

When one Debendra Patra from Pokhariapada village applied for birth certificates of both his children at the CHC on Tuesday, a health staff Saumendra Mallick allegedly demanded bribe of `200. The act was caught on camera and went viral.

Locals sought intervention of health officials to take action against Mallick. Subsequently, medical officer of the CHC Amiya Swain intervened and ensured that the bribe money was returned to Patra. However, no action was initiated against Mallick. CDMO Bijaya Panda has ordered probe into the incident.