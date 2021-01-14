STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CHSE to finalise Plus II exam module in a week

The BSE, on the other hand, has announced to reduce total marks of the HSC examination from 100 to 80 in which 50 marks will be objective and 30 marks subjective questions. 

Published: 14th January 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Representational image. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announcing question module for Class X students, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has decided to finalise the exam module and question pattern for the annual Plus II examination within a week.

The CHSE will hold the annual exam for Class XII students from May 15 to June 11. But, with the 2020-21 academic year hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a possibility in change of question pattern to reduce burden on students, sources said. The syllabus for Plus II in the current academic year has already been slashed by 30 per cent and physical classes for 100 days have also started. 

The BSE, on the other hand, has announced to reduce total marks of the HSC examination from 100 to 80 in which 50 marks will be objective and 30 marks subjective questions. Meanwhile, the CHSE on Wednesday announced the results of Plus II instant and optional examinations held last year. A total 842 candidates appeared the instant examinations in Science stream, while it was 355 students in Arts and 139 students in Commerce stream.

Besides, 50 students appeared the exams in vocational stream. The pass percentage remained 62.47 per cent in Science, 80.84 in Arts, 57.55 per cent in Commerce and 52 percent in vocational education. Similarly, 33 students in Arts, 60 students in Science and 12 students in vocational education had appeared the Annual (Optional) Higher Secondary Exams. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp