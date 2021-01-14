CHSE to finalise Plus II exam module in a week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announcing question module for Class X students, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has decided to finalise the exam module and question pattern for the annual Plus II examination within a week.

The CHSE will hold the annual exam for Class XII students from May 15 to June 11. But, with the 2020-21 academic year hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a possibility in change of question pattern to reduce burden on students, sources said. The syllabus for Plus II in the current academic year has already been slashed by 30 per cent and physical classes for 100 days have also started.

The BSE, on the other hand, has announced to reduce total marks of the HSC examination from 100 to 80 in which 50 marks will be objective and 30 marks subjective questions. Meanwhile, the CHSE on Wednesday announced the results of Plus II instant and optional examinations held last year. A total 842 candidates appeared the instant examinations in Science stream, while it was 355 students in Arts and 139 students in Commerce stream.

Besides, 50 students appeared the exams in vocational stream. The pass percentage remained 62.47 per cent in Science, 80.84 in Arts, 57.55 per cent in Commerce and 52 percent in vocational education. Similarly, 33 students in Arts, 60 students in Science and 12 students in vocational education had appeared the Annual (Optional) Higher Secondary Exams.