Motorists fake number plates to avoid penalty

Sources said anti-socials like chain snatchers often use fake number plates to hoodwink the police. 

Published: 14th January 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists braving a downpour in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the crackdown against traffic and road safety violations intensified from the New Year, the enforcement authorities seem to have come up against a new menace, that of using fake vehicle registration numbers to evade penalty.

An IT professional Subrat Kumar Sahoo of Raghunath Nagar here received an e-challan last Saturday for riding motorcycle without wearing a helmet. He was taken aback as he had not used his motorcycle for the last several months.

Moreover, Sahoo had not ventured out of the Capital city, but the two challans issued against him in the last four days were for the traffic violations at Link Road in Cuttack. The first e-challan with a fine of `1,000 was issued against him for allegedly riding his two-wheeler without wearing helmet on January 9. Sahoo received a message and found out that the motorcycle captured by the cameras of traffic police is of the same model which he owns but with a different colour. He again received an e-challan for riding without helmet on Tuesday.

Sahoo immediately lodged a complaint with the Cuttack Traffic ACP and informed him that a person is using his two-wheeler registration number and requested the police to take action.“I received two challans for violations under Section 194(D) of Motor Vehicles Act. As I might land in serious trouble if the person continues to use the registration number of my two-wheeler, I reported the matter to police,” he said.

Meanwhile, a traffic officer in Cuttack said they have received reports of such fake numbers in the past too. "Contact-less checking of traffic violations is continuing in the city. However, the fake number will be shared with the traffic police stations and efforts will be made to intercept the person involved in the offence," he added. 

