One mishap three many: 1 killed, seven injured  

Published: 14th January 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

The ill-fated tanker on NH-16

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Thick fog on NH-16 led to a series of accidents at the same spot near Chhatrapur, leaving one dead and six injured on Wednesday. Traffic movement on the route was paralysed for almost 12 hours due to the mishaps.

The first accident took place at around 5.30 am when a gas tanker overturned on NH-16. Sources said the driver of the ill-fated vehicle lost control due to low visibility caused by dense fog following which the vehicle turned turtle. The  truck was heading towards Jatni in Khurda district from Visakhapatnam. The driver escaped with minor injuries. 

On being informed, fire and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched efforts to clear the road and empty the tanker. As a precautionary measure, police stopped movement of vehicles on both sides of the NH. After clearing the road, five cops in a patrolling van were on their way back when all of a sudden, a motorcyclist came in front of their vehicle. To save the biker, the driver of the police van took a sudden turn and lost control following which the vehicle overturned. All the five cops sustained injuries and were rushed to the nearby hospital. One of them, identified as sergeant Sanjay Barik, was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after his condition worsened. 

Later at around 2 pm, a speeding truck reached the accident site unaware of the tanker mishap. While trying to reverse, the truck skidded off the road and rolled down resulting in death of the driver. The truck’s cleaner sustained critical injuries.

Meanwhile, expert teams from Visakhapatnam reached the accident site to salvage the LPG tanker. Electricity supply to Chhatrapur town was snapped to avoid fire mishap. Traffic resumed on the NH at around 7.30 pm in the evening.

2 die in mishap
Berhampur: Two persons including a woman died and as many sustained injuries when a tractor overturned near Krikalupadu within Kalyansingpur police limits in Rayagada district on Wednesday. The tractor, laden with cotton and carrying three labourers, left Majhiguda village for Belakana but met with an accident on way. The deceased include the driver and a woman labourer.

