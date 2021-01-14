PM Modi, Governor, CM Naveen Patnaik pay tributes to Prakash Rao

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tributes and condolences poured in from all quarters minutes after the news of eminent social worker Padma Shri D Prakash Rao’s death broke out on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had met Rao and his students at Cuttack in 2018, expressed grief over the demise of the Cuttack-based social worker.

“Saddened by the demise of Shri D Prakash Rao. The outstanding work that has done will continue motivating people. He rightly saw education as a vital means to empowerment. I recall my meeting with him in Cuttack a few years ago. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM said in a tweet.

Governor Ganeshi Lal also mourned Rao’s death and tweeted, “He will always be remembered for his selfless service in transforming the lives of thousands of poor kids through his school ‘Asha o Ashwasana’.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death and said, “The great the social worker will always be remembered for his dedication to uplift the lives of children through education.” Wishing the departed soul to rest in peace, the Chief Minister said his thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members.

In his condolence message, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri D Prakash Rao ji. In him, we have lost a great human being and philanthropist who worked selflessly to transform the lives of several children. We will always remember him for his humanitarian activities. My deepest condolences.”

Expressing his grief, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he is deeply saddened with Rao’s death. He said Rao had dedicated his life for development of the weaker sections of the society.

National BJP president JP Nadda said, “Saddened to know about the demise of noted social activist Padma Shri D. Prakash Rao Ji. He will be remembered for his selfless service in upliftment of the thousands of children’s life. A great loss to society. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti.”