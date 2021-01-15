STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP demands arrest of Murmu ‘attackers’

At the DISHA meeting on Tuesday, over 41 development initiatives sponsored by the Centre were brought up for discussion. 

Published: 15th January 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJD workers protesting in front of Sujata Murmu’s vehicle at Baripada | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A day after Zilla Parishad president Sujata Murmu (BJP) was gheraoed and her vehicle detained over her remarks about BJD usurping the BJP’s PMAY scheme at district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting here, the national party on Wednesday demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for the incident. 

At the DISHA meeting on Tuesday, over 41 development initiatives sponsored by the Centre were brought up for discussion. While BJP Lok Sabha Member Bishweswar Tudu chaired the meeting, Zilla Parishad president Sujata Murmu raised the issue of “Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana” stickers being put on houses constructed under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) for over two months now in the district. 

Terming Murmu’s repeated references to the State’s flagship scheme named after the legendary leader as disrespectful, BJD MP Mamata Mohanta staged a dharna at the main gate of the Prayas Hall building and refused to participate in the meeting. The MP alleged that Murmu’s behaviour was nothing short of an insult to Biju Babu. 

Later, hundreds of BJD party workers thronged the site and detained Murmu’s vehicle for three hours. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj’s vehicle was also detained but later released. Murmu lodged an FIR at Baripada police station against BJD leaders and citied risk to her well as family’s life, demanding their arrest. BJD leaders have filed a counter FIR against Murmu at Baripada town police station. Intensifying their demand for Murmu’s arrest, they burnt her effigy as well as that of MP Tudu in front of the Collectorate on Thursday. Six cases have been filed by both the sides. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sujata Murmu
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp