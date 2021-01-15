BJP demands arrest of Murmu ‘attackers’

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A day after Zilla Parishad president Sujata Murmu (BJP) was gheraoed and her vehicle detained over her remarks about BJD usurping the BJP’s PMAY scheme at district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting here, the national party on Wednesday demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for the incident.

At the DISHA meeting on Tuesday, over 41 development initiatives sponsored by the Centre were brought up for discussion. While BJP Lok Sabha Member Bishweswar Tudu chaired the meeting, Zilla Parishad president Sujata Murmu raised the issue of “Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana” stickers being put on houses constructed under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) for over two months now in the district.

Terming Murmu’s repeated references to the State’s flagship scheme named after the legendary leader as disrespectful, BJD MP Mamata Mohanta staged a dharna at the main gate of the Prayas Hall building and refused to participate in the meeting. The MP alleged that Murmu’s behaviour was nothing short of an insult to Biju Babu.

Later, hundreds of BJD party workers thronged the site and detained Murmu’s vehicle for three hours. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj’s vehicle was also detained but later released. Murmu lodged an FIR at Baripada police station against BJD leaders and citied risk to her well as family’s life, demanding their arrest. BJD leaders have filed a counter FIR against Murmu at Baripada town police station. Intensifying their demand for Murmu’s arrest, they burnt her effigy as well as that of MP Tudu in front of the Collectorate on Thursday. Six cases have been filed by both the sides.