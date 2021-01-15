Cop turns caregiver for ailing destitute in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Going beyond the call of duty, sub-inspector (SI) of Tangarpali police station Rabindra Pradhan extended a helping hand to a homeless ailing man lying along the road on Thursday. The 56-year-old cop of Uditnagar was on way home for lunch when he came across the destitute lying on roadside. Moved by his plight, he gave gave him food and clothes before admitting him to hospital for treatment.

The homeless man, in his early forties, was lying along the road near Rourkela Municipal College and his hand and legs were full of sores. Pradhan stopped to inquire about his condition and immediately arranged food and clothes from his house. “The man appears to be mentally-challenged.

I had seen him wandering and begging for food earlier. I found painful sores on his legs and hands today,” the SI said. Besides, the man was malnourished and could only identify himself as Budhu Jojo. With help of a government ambulance, Pradhan admitted him to Rourkela Government Hospital.