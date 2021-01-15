Farmers lift paddy to mandis

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Days after the State government granted additional procurement target of 74,000 quintal kharif paddy in the district, farmers in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Boipariguda began lifting paddy to various scheduled mandis for physical verification.

The district administration has decided that a team of officials from regulated market committee (RMC), Revenue and Civil Supplies department would submit before it a paddy stock report after physical verification which would be forwarded to the government before the additional target allottment as per the farmers’ demand.

Accordingly, RMC, Jeypore has asked farmers to stock their paddy in mandis for physical verification by January 15. Koraput Civil Supplies officer Tularam Nayak informed that the administration would submit a report to the government for allotment of more procurement for the district only after paddy stock of farmers in their attached mandis is verified.

“Our team is ready for speedy completion of physical verification of remaining paddy in different mandis in order to get procurement target as per the requirement,”Nayak added.