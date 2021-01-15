Five arrested with stolen gold, silver jewellery

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A large quantity of gold and silver ornaments stolen from a jewellery showroom at Jagatpur was seized and five persons arrested by local police on Thursday. The accused are Tapan Sethi of Raghunathpur, Amulya Mohanty of Choudwar, Ramesh Sethi of Badamba, Trilochan Sethi of Nayapalli and Prafulla Sahoo of Nayabazar.

While Tapan, Amulya, Ramesh and Trilochan were allegedly involved in the loot, Prafulla who owns a jewellery shop at Haripur road brought a part of the stolen ornaments from them. Informing this to mediapersons, DCP Prateek Singh said one Dayanidhi Sahoo had filed a complaint alleging that miscreants had entered his shop named Basanti Durga Jewellers at Jagatpur IB Road on December 4 night by cutting a portion of the showroom wall.

They decamped with around 400 gm of gold, 35 to 40 kg of silver ornaments and nearly Rs 50,000 cash.

A special squad was formed for investigation during which the principal accused Tapan was nabbed. He confessed to have looted the ornaments and cash along with three of his associates Amulya, Ramesh and Trilochan.

Later, they distributed a portion of the silver ornaments among themselves and sold the rest silver and gold ornaments to Prafulla. The seizure includes 25.5 kg of silver ornaments, 385 gm of gold jewellery, `12,400 in cash, a car, two motorcycles, a gas cutter and four mobile phones. The DCP said efforts are on for recovery of the remaining stolen ornaments and cash.