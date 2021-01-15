STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mafia mining ore from forests in Keonjhar

On Thursday, Barbil range officer Surjit Sahu visited Dumurta forest and reportedly found huge quantity of ores lying in the open.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARBIL: Smuggling of manganese and iron ore continues unabated in Joda mining circle as the mafia focuses on raising minerals illegally from forest patches away from the closed and surrendered mining areas. On Wednesday night, Barbil Police seized a whopping 95 tonne ore during a night patrol interception.

Six persons were arrested by from Bolani-Barbil road while transporting manganese and iron ore in three trucks. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the trucks on their way to Jharkhand. Two trucks were loaded with 71 tonne iron ore while the third was carrying 24 tonne manganese ore. 

The minerals were sourced from Dumurta revenue forest area. Police said, the miscreants were identified as Khirod Biruli and Rajen Munda of Dumurta village under Bolani police limits while Mantu Kumar Ojha, Sohel Khan, Raja Singh hailed from West Bengal. The sixth accused Chndan Kumar Das was from Banka district of Bihar.

On Thursday, Barbil range officer Surjit Sahu visited Dumurta forest and reportedly found huge quantity of ores lying in the open. The Mining department has been requested to take possession of the minerals.
Earlier on December 28, Barbil police had seized a truck smuggling 43 tonne of manganese ore worth `6 lakh from Thakurani reserve forest.

While four persons were arrested in the case, a special team headed by Assistant Conservator of Forest, Keonjhar was assigned the task to investigate the matter. As many as 220 sacks of manganese ore were found inside the forest.

Later, huge quantity of manganese ore was found packed in sacks at three different spots in Sidhhamatha reserve forest. During investigation, the Forest officials discovered that the smugglers had constructed several motorable roads inside forests by felling a number of sal trees to illegally transport ores from abandoned mines. Both the Forest and Mining departments are yet to assess the amount of ores smuggled from the mines so far. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp