Probe into transactions of food adulteration units begins

Owners of these firms have been directed to appear before the panel on Monday to clarify their transactions with proper documents.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate of Commercial Tax and GST has launched a probe into the transactions made by three food adulteration units in the city and summoned its owners to appear before the commission on January 18. 

After busting several food adulteration units in Cuttack, the Commissionerate Police had referred case records of Subas Mart Pvt Ltd, Subas Nutrition Pvt Ltd in Jagatpur and Shree Durga Dairy Farm at Gabagasta village to the GST Commissioner for verification of transactions and imposition of tax penalty. 

While both Subas Mart and Subas Nutrition have a common director named Subas Mallik who was indulged in manufacturing and selling Subas brand of ghee, squash, fruit juice and prickle, Shree Durga Dairy Farm owner Nrusingha Das was indulged in ghee adulteration in the brand name of Sri Durga and Jashoda. Owners of these firms have been directed to appear before the panel on Monday to clarify their transactions with proper documents.

Special Commissioner of CT & GST (Enforcement) Manabhanjan Acharya said preliminary investigation has revealed that the proprietors of the three food adulteration units were showing equal amount of input and output tax credit.

“However, we will go for verifying their stock registers and all other documents relating to purchase, sale, invoices, returns and waybills and analyse their transactions to ascertain whether they were paying tax or not. If any discrepancy in respect of tax evasion is found, then tax penalty will be imposed on them,” informed Acharya. 

