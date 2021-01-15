STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seating ‘feudalism’: Angry Oppn Leader stays away from meeting

Three stages were constructed at the venue. The main stage was meant only for the Chief Minister and his Secretary VK Pandian.

Gathering of BJD leaders and locals during inauguration of Upper Indravati Lift Canal System on Thursday | TWITTER

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s first public meeting after the Covid outbreak was a grand affair, complete with elaborate health security measures at Jayapatna block’s Mangalpur on Thursday. Separate stages for guests in different categories, RTPCR tests of attendees and distancing were ensured at the meeting which saw a flurry of activities. All ministers, MLAs, political leaders and officials had to undergo the test and only those who tested negative were allowed.

Three stages were constructed at the venue. The main stage was meant only for the Chief Minister and his Secretary VK Pandian. Towards the left of the main stage at a distance of about 10 metre was the second stage for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Members, Ministers and MLAs. The third one, constructed 10 metre towards right of the main stage, was meant for cultural troupes where Prince Dance Group from Berhampur performed. 

In front of the main stage, the audience and other guests were seated at a distance of about 60 feet. There was seating arrangement for 2,500 people but many were seen standing. However, the arrangement of two separate pandals at the meeting venue did not go down well with Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik who boycotted the programme as a mark of protest and alleged that it showed ‘feudalistic attitude’ of Naveen. Terming it as an insult, the BJP MLA from Bhawanipatna said it was an attempt by the Chief Minister to humiliate the invited guests including elected representatives. 

“What kind of a precedent the Chief Minister is going to set? You invited us to your programme but did not like to sit with us. It is an insult to all the MLAs and Ministers from Kalahandi,” Naik told a media conference. If the Chief Minister has any personal problems, he or his office could have informed the invited guests about the arrangement made, he added.

Naik also slammed Naveen for claiming credit for the Upper Indravati Lift Canal System project in which the Central fund share is 90 percent. The CM has given impression to the people that the Upper Indravati Lift Canal System was completed in time due to the efficiency of his government whereas reality is that the project could see the light of the day because of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said.  “The project started in 2011 and was scheduled to be completed in 2013.

It could not make any progress as the then UPA government stopped funding. Works on the project resumed only after Modi government came to power in 2015,” he said. All other irrigation projects unveiled by the CM in Kalahandi are either funded under AIBP or PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana where the major cost is shared by the Centre. But this government has the habit of appropriating all the Central schemes, he remarked.

He urged the Chief Minister to tell the people of Kalahandi as to why the proposed Agriculture university’s fate is hanging in balance even after identification of land and when will his government shift the WODC office to Western Odisha. As many as 28 platoons of police were deployed to maintain law and order situation and security. No untoward incident was reported.

Kalahandi MP credits Centre for projects
Bhawanipatna: Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda on Thursday welcomed the new projects launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik but credited the Central Government for the works. “The Centre has provided maximum funds for the projects, be it in power, irrigation or road connectivity sectors. Since our’s is a federal structure, the responsibility of implementing the projects lies with the State government,” the senior BJP leader said.  

For the rail wagon repair factory at Narla, he said, there is requirement of 342 acre land but the State government has handed over only 142 acre. Odisha government should provide the rest 200 acre for early implementation of the project. Similarly, land should be immediately acquired for the railway over-bridges at Kesinga and Khariar road.

The State government should also work sincerely for early renovation and repair of the dilapidated right canal of Indravati project, the BJP MP said.  Panda further said due to mismanagement, faulty policy and corruption in mandi system, farmers of Kalahandi are facing harassment. The government should take necessary steps to solve the issues faced by farmers, he added.

