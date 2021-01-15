Union Secretary lauds efforts of scientists 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India’s scientific and research community has made significant contribution towards effective management of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, said Union Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Dr Renu Swarup.

Inaugurating a webinar on Covid-19 management through science and technology, jointly transited by National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) and Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, Dr Swarup complemented Indian scientists for testing and various research initiatives on diagnostics, therapeutics, genome sequencing, vaccine development and creation of facilities and resources for promoting further research and development in finding lasting solutions for Covid.

She commended the academic and industry partnerships in making effective use of resources and the country self-sufficient in manufacturing diagnostic kits, PPE and vaccines in a record time. “All the efforts will go a long way in our preparedness in addressing the pandemic effectively as well as future challenges,” she added. Former secretary of department Dr Manju Sharma, NASI president Prof G Padmanaban, ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida and Director of Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad Dr Sudhanshu Vrati also spoke.