STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Union Secretary lauds efforts of scientists 

She commended the academic and industry partnerships in making effective use of resources and the country self-sufficient in manufacturing diagnostic kits, PPE and vaccines in a record time.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  India’s scientific and research community has made significant contribution towards effective management of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, said Union Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Dr Renu Swarup. 

Inaugurating a webinar on Covid-19 management through science and technology, jointly transited by National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) and Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, Dr Swarup complemented Indian scientists for testing and various research initiatives on diagnostics, therapeutics, genome sequencing, vaccine development and creation of facilities and resources for promoting further research and development in finding lasting solutions for Covid. 

She commended the academic and industry partnerships in making effective use of resources and the country self-sufficient in manufacturing diagnostic kits, PPE and vaccines in a record time. “All the efforts will go a long way in our preparedness in addressing the pandemic effectively as well as future challenges,” she added. Former secretary of department Dr Manju Sharma, NASI president Prof G Padmanaban, ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida and Director of Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad Dr Sudhanshu Vrati also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp