16,000 likely to get COVID-19 vaccine shot on 1st day in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The D-day for the Covid-19 vaccine drive has finally arrived. As many as 16,100 healthcare workers and ICDS functionaries are likely to receive the shots on the first day as the State government is all set to kick off the drive across all districts. Excitement and apprehensions ran high among the frontline healthcare workers as the system generated SMS from the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN), centrally monitored by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, started landing on their cell phones on Friday.

“I am very excited to receive the vaccine. I have rendered my service all along the pandemic. Neither did I hesitate then nor will I in future. The vaccine I hope will give me the confidence to work without fear. This will mark the end of the pandemic,” said Biranchi Nayak, a safai karmachari at the Capital Hospital, here. Nayak is one among a few sweepers at the City hospital who have been selected to get the first jab of Covaxin.

Although the hospital authorities have prepared a list of 100 beneficiaries, including doctors, to whom SMS from the Co- WIN app has been sent, the safai karmachari will be the first person to get the vaccine.

The State government has made elaborate preparations for the launch of vaccination drive across 161 session sites, including the one at AIIMSBhubaneswar, which was added at the last minute. In the Capital city, every selected person will received Covaxin shots.

They will have to sign a consent letter for receiving the vaccine as per the stipulations of the Centre. Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Kumar Panigrahy said the required vaccine vials have already been dispatched to all the session sites. “We are fully prepared,” he said.

The Collectors and CDMOs have been communicated with the latest guiding principles issued by the Centre. People aged below 18 years, pregnant and nursing women and those who are under treatment or have taken any kind of vaccine in last 14 days won’t be vaccinated.

16K likely to get the shot on 1st day in Odisha

Once a vial is opened, vaccination needs to be completed within four hours, informed Dr Panigrahy. Districts have also made necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the vaccination. “We have made different slots for the beneficiaries who will reach the session site as per their allotted time. Twelve members will be vaccinated in each slot,” said Balasore CDMO Dr Dulal Sen Jagdev. After the launching of the drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level at 10.30 am, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will interact with some beneficiaries through video conferencing.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the Chief Minister will review the process and interact with HCWs from Capital Hospital and Sundargarh district headquarters hospital. Districts have been asked to remain prepared with required drugs for the adverse events following immunisation, if any, he added.