Branding essential for business, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said branding and promotion are essential components of business and industry whose ultimate aim is to bring prosperity, serve people and create a niche for a company, its product or service. Addressing the ‘Brands of Odisha: Pride of India’ organised by the Sambad Group, the Chief Minister said any branding programme that has a solution to address people’s needs will definitely succeed.

He said, “The Oyo story of Ritesh Agarwal, a young man of our Odisha, is a case in point. Agarwal, who does not own hotels, actually found an easy solution for millions of tourists in the hospitality sector.”

Stating the government is working to improve the business climate of Odisha, the Chief Minister said industry-friendly policies, quick clearances and grounding of projects have helped make Odisha one of the most attractive investment destinations in India.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odia culture, tradition, arts, architecture, literature and cuisine are brands and identity of Odisha. A new Odisha can be built by solving the problems and working on the possibilities, he added.

Chairperson of Western Odisha Development Council Asit Tripathy, Chairman of Sambad Group Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Managing Director of Sambad Group Monica Nair Patnaik were also present. As many as 14 enterprises, including start-ups, were awarded with Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards-2021.