STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Branding essential for business, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odia culture, tradition, arts, architecture, literature and cuisine are brands and identity of Odisha.

Published: 16th January 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said branding and promotion are essential components of business and industry whose ultimate aim is to bring prosperity, serve people and create a niche for a company, its product or service. Addressing the ‘Brands of Odisha: Pride of India’ organised by the Sambad Group, the Chief Minister said any branding programme that has a solution to address people’s needs will definitely succeed.

He said, “The Oyo story of Ritesh Agarwal, a young man of our Odisha, is a case in point. Agarwal, who does not own hotels, actually found an easy solution for millions of tourists in the hospitality sector.”
Stating the government is working to improve the business climate of Odisha, the Chief Minister said industry-friendly policies, quick clearances and grounding of projects have helped make Odisha one of the most attractive investment destinations in India. 

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odia culture, tradition, arts, architecture, literature and cuisine are brands and identity of Odisha. A new Odisha can be built by solving the problems and working on the possibilities, he added.

Chairperson of Western Odisha Development Council Asit Tripathy, Chairman of Sambad Group Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Managing Director of Sambad Group Monica Nair Patnaik were also present. As many as 14 enterprises, including start-ups, were awarded with Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards-2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp