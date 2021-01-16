COVID vaccine: 600 to be inoculated in Bhubaneswar on day one

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 600 frontline workers will be vaccinated in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area on Saturday. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said six session sites have been set up at Capital Hospital, BMC hospital at Old Town, Unit-IV Urban CHC, AIIMS, KIIMS and SUM Hospital for this purpose. “Around 26,000 healthcare and ICDS workers have registered themselves for vaccination.

However, only 9,000 will be administered with the vaccine initially,” Chaudhary said and added that the first phase inoculation will be completed within a week. The drive to be rolled out on Saturday will not be taken up in the city on Sunday. It will resume from Monday and continue for the entire week for vaccination. Meanwhile, the Capital city reported four new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. At present, the city has 200 active cases.