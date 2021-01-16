STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Facing local heat, Sundargarh admin takes steps to strengthen inter-State road

On December 15 last year, Anchalik Suraksha Samiti and Rourkela district Congress committee had paralysed traffic movement on the road for seven hours at Kukudagate.

Published: 16th January 2021 09:36 AM

Kukudagate level-crossing.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Under mounting pressure from locals, Sundargarh district administration has finally initiated the process for strengthening the Rourkela-Jareikela road of the Public Works Department (PWD).To pave way for construction, the administration restricted movement of heavy transport vehicles between 5 am and 9 pm on the route from Wednesday. The route also serves as an inter-State road connecting Jharkhand and beyond on the eastern side. 

Besides, thrust is also being laid on expeditious construction of the proposed road over-bridge (ROB) at Kukudagate level-crossing on the Howrah-Mumbail rail line which intersects Rourkela-Jareikela road. In an order, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said for construction of the PWD road from Phatapipe to Bhalulata, movement of heavy commercial vehicles including multi-axle trucks and trailers would be restricted between 5 am and 9 pm till February 11.   

On December 15 last year, Anchalik Suraksha Samiti and Rourkela district Congress committee had paralysed traffic movement on the road for seven hours at Kukudagate. Claiming that the road was getting damaged due to abrupt rise in vehicular traffic leading to congestion, dust pollution and accidents for villagers of Bisra block, the agitators had demanded an immediate stop to plying of heavy vehicles. 

