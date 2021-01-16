STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indravati water diversion to leave Nabarangpur high and dry, says BJP

Majhi warned that if the government fails to start work on irrigation projects in Nabarangpur, the BJP would take to the streets in protest. 

Published: 16th January 2021 09:17 AM

The intake well site of Indravati Project reservoir (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the mega lift irrigation project in Kalahandi, BJP on Friday warned that Nabarangpur will experience a desert-like situation in future due to diversion of Indravati river water to Mahanadi basin. Addressing mediapersons, former MP Parasuram Majhi alleged that the State government is neglecting interests of Nabarangpur farmers who are entitled to get water from Indravati. The government has been using Indravati water from Nabarangpur for irrigation projects in neighbouring Kalahandi district. On the other hand, local farmers are deprived of the river water for irrigation, he claimed. 

“The BJD-led State government is apathetic towards farmers of Nabarangpur district. The continuous diversion of water from Indravati river to Kalahandi would leave the catchment dry in future,” Majhi said. 
The BJP leader further said the State government had planned to implement five irrigation projects in Nabarangpur. However, not a single one has been started yet. While public representatives are silent on the issue, local farmers are in desperate need of these irrigation projects.

Majhi warned that if the government fails to start work on irrigation projects in Nabarangpur, the BJP would take to the streets in protest. “We are not opposing irrigation projects in other districts but government should also look after the interests of Nabarangpur farmers,” he added.Among others, district BJP president Jagadish Bisoyi and senior party leader Jadeswar Khadanga were present. 

