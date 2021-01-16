Odisha's Keonjhar gets first millet unit ready 

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR : Keonjhar’s first millet processing unit is all set to cater to the nutrition needs of 86,000 children of the district.Set up under Odisha Millet Mission with support from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), the unit has a capacity to process two quintal millet per hour and over 500 quintal in a month. “The processing unit is fully functional and ready to supply clean ragi for different flagship programmes” Collector Ashis Thakare said after its inauguration on Wednesday.

Chief district agriculture officer SC Dash said the unit has been set up to ensure supply of clean ragi for the flagship ragi laddu programme under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. It will be managed by Krushna self-help group (SHG) under Mission Shakti programme.

The district administration has introduced ragi laddus as morning snacks for pre-school children in supplementary nutrition programme under the ICDS scheme. Two ragi laddus per week will be provided as morning snacks to pre-school children (between 3 and 6 years of age) enrolled under ICDS in the district in addition to the existing menu.

More than 86,000 children in Keonjhar will be covered under the programme. As many as 21 women SHGs have been engaged to supply ragi laddu mix to 3,254 anganwadi centres in the district.To maintain an uninterrupted supply, about 1,050 hectare land has been brought under millet cultivation this kharif season in Keonjhar.

During rabi, over 500 ha in seven blocks would be covered. TDCCOL, the district level procurement agency, would purchase over 2,300 quintal of ragi from farmers at `3,295 per quintal by March this year. The unit is a joint venture of Odisha Millets Mission and Mission Shakti.