STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Keonjhar gets first millet unit ready 

Keonjhar’s first millet processing unit is all set to cater to the nutrition needs of 86,000 children of the district.

Published: 16th January 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Ashis Thakare and women SHG members during inauguration of the unit.

Collector Ashis Thakare and women SHG members during inauguration of the unit.

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR : Keonjhar’s first millet processing unit is all set to cater to the nutrition needs of 86,000 children of the district.Set up under Odisha Millet Mission with support from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), the unit has a capacity to process two quintal millet per hour and over 500 quintal in a month. “The processing unit is fully functional and ready to supply clean ragi for different flagship programmes” Collector Ashis Thakare said after its inauguration on Wednesday. 

Chief district agriculture officer SC Dash said the unit has been set up to ensure supply of clean ragi for the flagship ragi laddu programme under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. It will be managed by Krushna self-help group (SHG) under Mission Shakti programme.

The district administration has introduced ragi laddus as morning snacks for pre-school children in supplementary nutrition programme under the ICDS scheme. Two ragi laddus per week will be provided as morning snacks to pre-school children (between 3 and 6 years of age) enrolled under ICDS in the district in addition to the existing menu.

More than 86,000 children in Keonjhar will be covered under the programme. As many as 21 women SHGs have been engaged to supply ragi laddu mix to 3,254 anganwadi centres in the district.To maintain an uninterrupted supply, about 1,050 hectare land has been brought under millet cultivation this kharif season in Keonjhar.

During rabi, over 500 ha in seven blocks would be covered. TDCCOL, the district level procurement agency, would purchase over 2,300 quintal of ragi from farmers at `3,295 per quintal by March this year. The unit is a joint venture of Odisha Millets Mission and Mission Shakti. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Keonjhar millet processing unit
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp