Railway Board rejects ECoR’s ‘bungalow peons’ policy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An attempt by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) to bring back the century-old practice of hiring bungalow peons for its Class I officers has been struck down by the Railway Board. The ECoR had framed a new policy for hiring people on contract and allowing regular employees in level 1, subject to willingness (in writing) of the staff chosen to be attached as peons.

Though the Ministry of Railways had issued an order a month ago seeking discontinuance of the old practice, it had authorised general managers of Zonal Railways to review the situation in their respective jurisdictions.Sources said the GM of ECoR had framed the new policy for engagement of telephone attendant-cum-dak khalasi (TADK), known as bungalow peons. The new policy stated that employees already working with less than three years service and attached to entitled officers will continue to be screened and regularised as per policy existing prior to the recent order of the Railways.

“The policy was sent to the Railway Board, the apex body for Indian Railways, for approval. But the board did not give its nod. Now, the policy sent to all concerned including Coordinating Heads of Department, Principal Heads of Department and Divisional Railway Managers on January 7 stands withdrawn,” said a railway spokesperson.