BSF sets up first COB at Maoist hotbed Andrahal

The COB would facilitate and accelerate development of Bonda Hill by restricting the subversive activities of Maoists, said Khilari.

The Tri-colour flying high at the BSF COB at Andrahal.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Determined to take the fight against Maoists to its logical conclusion, the Border Security Force (BSF) with the help of Odisha police set up its first company operating base (COB) at Andrahal in Mudulipada area, where the Bonda tribe lives, on Friday.

BSF personnel set up the first ever temporary COB at Andrahal where Koraput Sector Headquarters DIG Pankaj Kumar Mishra and Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari unfurled the national flag. Andrahal is seen as one of the worst Left Wing Extremism affected regions of the State.

The valley adjoining Koraput under Khairput block in Malkangiri is used as a safe passage by the Maoists for entry into Swabhiman Anchal due to difficult terrain and limited reach of security forces, said BSF DIG (Intelligence) Sukumar Sarangi.

The collective initiative of BSF and Odisha Police would boost confidence of people residing in Bonda valley and help step up developmental activities in the region, he said.

In the past, the Maoists have been asserting their position in various ways in Swabhiman Anchal and Bonda Ghati. However, the Odisha Police and BSF are expanding their reach by establishing camps in the regions.

