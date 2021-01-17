COVID vaccination drive: Odisha achieves 85 per cent; 14,000 get the jab

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Anxiety and apprehensions ruled the mind of Class IV employee Biranchi Naik as he rolled up his sleeves for the shot. But all of them dissipated immediately after administration of the first jab of Covaxin at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and he was filled with a sense of pride and achievement.

The 51-year-old sanitation worker of the hospital was the first healthcare worker of Odisha to receive the vaccine at 11.05 am immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world’s largest immunisation programme through video conferencing on Saturday.

“I received the Sanjivani of life. There is absolutely no side effect. Initially, I was a bit anxious, but I was relaxed after the shot was administered,” said Naik and urged his fellow workers to take the vaccine without any fear.

Across the State, doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare workers (HCWs) lined up for the shots at 161 session sites which were decked up with colourful decorations and balloons for the D-day. In the waiting room there were posters, banners and leaflets with information on the documents to bring while coming to centres, safety of vaccine and precautions need to be taken after vaccination.

Odisha achieved 85 per cent (pc) of the Day 1 target as of 16,405 registered HCWs, as many as 13,980, including 612 from Bhubaneswar were vaccinated. Seven districts - Angul, Balasore, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Koraput and Sonepur recorded 100 pc with all selected beneficiaries taking the shot.

With 54 pc, Keonjhar was the lowest followed by 66 pc in Nayagarh, 70 pc in Dhenkanal and Kalahandi, 72 pc in Jagatsinghpur and Nuapada, 73 pc in Nabarangpur and 75 pc in Deogarh. Khurda and Cuttack achieved 81 pc and 82 pc of the target respectively.

Only three cases of minor adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the State and they were immediately attended by the doctors team. Their condition is now fine and they will take the second dose after 28 days.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra, who monitored the vaccine launch at Capital Hospital, said both the vaccines were successfully rolled out in the State. At several places, senior doctors and health officials were vaccinated so that others will be motivated and get rid of their fears, he said. Mohapatra said Odisha is among the few States which have achieved highest coverage.

However, the districts, where vaccination coverage was less than 100 pc will be asked to intensify awareness among the HCWs and convince them to take the shot. “Though there has been no case of significant side effects on the Day 1, we still have decided not to carry out vaccination on Sunday to observe the status of the inoculated persons.

The drive will resume on Monday as usual at 9 am,” he added. As many as 3.38 lakh HCWs will be vaccinated by January 25 in the first phase. The State has received 4.28 lakh doses of vaccine in the first lot.