STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Damodar fair kicks off as Santhals pay tribute

The tribal community members thronged and observed their annual rituals following the COVID-19 protocol. 

Published: 17th January 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Budhabalanga River

Budhabalanga River (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hundreds of Santhal community members thronged Damodar Ghat, the confluence of Jarali, Sarali and Budhabalanga rivers near Madhuban as the three-day long Damodar Fair kicked off here on Saturday.

Following the rituals, Santhals immersed ashes of their ancestors during the opening day. The fair comes a day after Makar Sankranti.

The tribal community members thronged and observed their annual rituals following the COVID-19 protocol.

The local administration had made elaborate arrangements by setting up temporary health camps, police kiosk, drinking water facility and traffic arrangement besides building a temporary bridge on Budhabalanga for communication of tribals to conduct the traditional rituals.

Khudu Murmu, a resident of Jhinkria, came to immerse the bones of his mother Aras Murmu who died last year. Dinabandhu Murmu, Natha Soren and Pukulu, all from Badbila village under Baripada block also paid final tributes to their late parents.

Secretary of the Society for Research and Development of Tribal Cultures Gurva Soren said the Damodar Ghat gained prominence during the rule of Pratap Chandra Bhanj Deo, the last king of Bhanj dynasty in the erstwhile princely state of Mayurbhanj. 

Before that people were going to Thakurbadi, a place near Gopiballavpur in West Bengal for performing the ritual. Later, the traditional ritual was performed at Damodar Ghat in Baripada. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Damodar Ghat Damodar Fair
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp