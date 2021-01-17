STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha COVID vaccination drive: The final onslaught begins

Even as most districts witnessed enthusiastic participation by the beneficiaries, at a few, the turn out was not as expected.

Published: 17th January 2021 10:50 AM

First phase vaccination starts at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

First phase vaccination starts at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

By Express News Service

The Covid vaccination drive was carried out in all districts. Even as most districts witnessed enthusiastic participation by the beneficiaries, at a few, the turn out was not as expected. Nevertheless, it was an encouraging start to the final fight against the virus. 
 
Berhampur: A general physician Dr Sunil Kota was the first person to be vaccinated in Ganjam district. As many as 1,002 frontline workers were administered the vaccine at 22 centres in Ganjam district on day one.  While 112 persons were administered the vaccine at Dharakote, only 47 were vaccinated at Bellagam CHC. 

Jeypore: Umakant Khora, a security supervisor at the district headquarters hospital was the first in Koraput district to get vaccinated on Saturday.  The drive was carried out at the district headquarters hospital, Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital and CHCs of Mathalput and Borrigumma. As many as 500 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the centres, said ADMO, Dr Madhusudan Mishra.   

Puri: ADMO Dr Pranad Shankar Das and a medical attendant of the district headquarters hospital Biswanath Mullick were the first two persons of Puri district to take the vaccine on Saturday. Around 800 frontline workers were vaccinated at eight vaccination centres across the district on the day. 

Rourkela: No side effects were seen in any of the 623 Covid warriors who were administered the vaccine in Sundargarh district. Among them, a sanitary worker of Sundargarh district headquarters hospital, Dipak Tanti was the first to get the jab in the district. As many as eight vaccine sessions sites were set up across the district. 

Baripada: As many as 847 frontline workers were vaccinated at 10 centres in Mayurbhanj district on the day. Head of Department of Paediatrics of PRM Medical College and Hospital, Manash Ranjan Das was the first to be vaccinated. 

Balasore: The first round of the vaccination drive was carried out at five health centres in the district. As many as 530 frontline workers were given the jab on the day. Manisha Dey, a sweeper was the first to be vaccinated in the district. 

Sambalpur: His family’s apprehensions on the efficacy of the vaccine could not shadow Prahallad Suna’s excitement in getting the first vaccine jab in Sambalpur district. For the 36-year-old sanitation worker of Sambalpur district headquarters hospital, being chosen to get the vaccine first was a privilege. The vaccination drive was conducted at seven centres in the district and 612 health staff received the jab on the day. 

Bhawanipatna: Health workers of Kalahandi district stayed away from the vaccination drive with only four turning up against 22  who were enrolled for the purpose. Protesting State government’s apathy towards their cadre restructuring and change of designation, a majority of the health workers decided not to take the vaccine. Similarly, of 191 sanitary and security staff, only 131 were administered the vaccine. A total of 487 Covid warriors were vaccinated against the target of 700. 

Dhenkanal: In Dhenkanal too, of the 500 frontline workers who were scheduled to be vaccinated on the day, only 223 turned up at four centres. CDMO, Dr Sujatarani Mishra said the health workers who were supposed to get vaccinated were informed in advance and they will be sensitised to dispel any fears regarding the drive. 

Jagatsinghpur: Medicine specialist, Dr Dharnidhar Senapati was the first to be vaccinated in Jagatsinghpur district. As many as 400 frontline workers were administered the vaccine at four centres set up for the purpose across the district. The drive was inaugurated by Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra. 

Malkangiri: Muka Padiami, a sanitary worker was the first to take the shot the district headquarters hospital here. Of the 300 frontline workers who were supposed to be vaccinated on the day, 285 turned up. CDMO, Dr Prafulla Kumar Nanda said those who did not turn up at the three centres were anganwadi workers. While a few of them may have skipped the drive due to fear, others may have done so due to the ongoing agitation of anganwadi workers in the district, he said. 

Umerkote: Of the 700 frontline workers scheduled to get vaccinated on the day, only 286 people turned up at four centres set up at district headquarters hospital, SDH, Umerkote and the CHCs at Papadahandi and Nandahandi. No adverse side effects were reported by any of the beneficiaries. 

Jajpur: A sanitation worker of the district headquarters hospital, Hrusikesk Gochhayat received the first dose of the vaccine in Jajpur district. As many as 429 Covid warriors took the vaccine on the day at five centres across the district.

